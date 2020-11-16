Aubrey O’Day and Donald Trump Jr.’s relationship was definitely one of the most random things to make its rounds in recent headlines. But the real attention grabber is the tea that the singer is spilling.

O’Day admitted to having an affair with Trump Jr. after appearing on Celebrity Apprentice about a decade ago. She claims they were in love and takes to social media to air out alleged Trump family secrets.

About a few weeks ago, Aubrey tweeted, “Don jr HATES his father. -ivanka is a lesbian on the low. -eric f*cked miss universe on the apprentice board room table while with his now wife.” But she wasn’t finished there.

Advertisement

On Thursday after Donnie Jr. accused the “highest levels of government” of conspiring against his father, she clapped back at him saying he used to the same method to silence and discredit her.

Bloomberg reported the Trump administration “coordinated effort to taint or overturn a presidential election.” Lil Donnie responded, “Apparently Bloomberg was sleeping through the last four years where the highest levels of government conspired against the duly elected President of the United States.”

That’s when Aubrey O’Day came from the left-field saying, “conspire against? wait.. isnt that the same thing you did to me when you discussed having a thumb drive of naked pictures and information about me that could be released in order to silence & discredit me if need be?”

conspire against? wait.. isnt that the same thing you did to me when you discussed having a thumb drive of naked pictures and information about me that could be released in order to silence & discredit me if need be? https://t.co/TBmCrg1Nyo — Aubrey O'Day (@AubreyODay) November 12, 2020

Not sure if the Making The Band star realizes that she’s actually a victim of blackmail but it’s still wrong and Donald Jr. should face consequences for his actions. But do wyipipo in this country ever face consequences for their actions?

Find out on the next episode of Dragon Ball Z.