The city of Atlanta, along with family, friends, and luminaries from the music industry, came together to honor the legendary Rico Wade, who passed away on April 13, 2024, at 52. The solemn proceedings at the iconic Ebenezer Baptist Church paid tribute to Wade’s immense contributions to music and culture.

As mourners gathered, the Clark Atlanta Marching Band set the tone with stirring renditions of timeless hits from Organized Noize. Among those in attendance were close friends and collaborators, including members of The Dungeon Family, OutKast, Goodie Mob, and many more.

Mayor Andre Dickens of Atlanta presented the prestigious Phoenix Award, recognizing Wade’s profound impact on the city’s musical landscape. He announced the establishment of the Rico Wade Music Executive Training Program and declared Rico Wade Day in his honor.

Former Mayor Kasim Reed praised Wade as a catalyst for Atlanta’s creative explosion, emphasizing the ongoing reverence for Organized Noize and their legacy. Ray Murray and Sleepy Brown, Wade’s longtime collaborators, delivered heartfelt tributes, highlighting his caring nature beyond music.

Rico Wade’s sons, Rico Wade II and Ryder Wade, tearfully celebrated him as the “Best Dad,” while his wife, Debbie Wade, shared poignant memories of their life.

Senator Raphael Warnock offered words of comfort, likening Rico to Atlanta’s own “Quincy Jones,” leaving a lasting impression of Wade’s enduring influence and legacy in the world of music. As Atlanta bids farewell to one of its brightest stars, Rico Wade’s spirit and contributions will continue to resonate for generations.