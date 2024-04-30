Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye, United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) Goodwill Ambassador and multi-platinum recording artist, is extending his support to WFP’s humanitarian efforts in Gaza with an additional $2 million from his XO Humanitarian Fund.

This generous contribution will facilitate the provision of over 1,500 metric tons of fortified wheat flour, capable of producing more than 18 million loaves of bread, sustaining over 157,000 Palestinians for a month.

Tesfaye’s commitment follows his earlier donation of $2.5 million in December 2023, which provided emergency meals for over 173,000 Palestinians. Urging his fans to contribute, Tesfaye highlights the dire situation facing more than 1 million Palestinians grappling with hunger in Gaza.

“With famine looming in Gaza, Abel’s generous support will provide vital relief for thousands of Palestinian families who battle the grip of hunger every day. We are tremendously grateful for his contribution, compassion and for his unwavering advocacy for WFP and the people of Palestine,” said WFP’s Director for the Middle East, North Africa and Eastern Europe Region, Corinne Fleischer.

WFP’s ongoing efforts involve distributing food in U.N. shelters, communities, and camps, including specialized nutritional products. They aim to support over 100 community kitchens and provide 500,000 hot meals daily, while also aiding in the reactivation of local food systems.

Since becoming a Goodwill Ambassador in 2021, Tesfaye has been actively involved in WFP’s mission, raising $6.5 million through personal donations and the XO Humanitarian Fund. His contributions to Gaza operations total $4.5 million, with an additional $2 million allocated to emergency food assistance in Ethiopia.

“We are very grateful for Abel’s continued support as WFP works to respond to the urgent hunger crisis in Gaza,” said Barron Segar, President and CEO, World Food Program USA. “Hunger is a human-made problem, and as such, it is solvable. We have enough food in this world to feed everyone; all we need is the funding and safe access to make it happen. Thanks to Abel’s designation, families and children will receive the food they so desperately need.”

Through Tesfaye’s unwavering support, WFP continues its vital work in alleviating hunger and restoring stability in regions affected by crisis. For more information on The Weeknd’s collaboration with WFP, visit wfp.org/TheWeeknd.