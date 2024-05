In a bit of bizarre news, a woman said dancing like Lil Kim does when performing “Quiet Storm” saved her from being shot in a drive-by. Yep, you read that right.

In case you need a reminder of Kim’s moves:

The woman, Shariah Taylor, was in a feature on WTVY 4 out of Georiga. Taylor says a run of gunshots rang out after a fight, leading to her using Lil Kim’s dance moves to duck and dodge and keep both her and their babies safe.

Advertisement

You can hear Taylor tell her story below.