“The Heart Pt. 6” from Drake sounded like his last entry in the beef with Kendrick Lamar. He even raps in the middle of sexual assault jabs, “I don’t wanna diss you anymore, this really got me second guessing.”

You can hear it all below.

After Kendrick Lamar took Drake’s timestamp records, The Boy returned the favor, snatching “The Heart” series for his latest track, “The Heart Pt. 6,” which addresses Kendrick Lamar.

“The Heart Part 6 out now… And we know you’re dropping 6 mins after so instead of posting my address you have a lot to address,” Drake wrote on social media.

The song is in response to “Not Like Us” and features a screenshot of an Instagram comment from Dave Free, likely shared to the page of Kendrick Lamar’s lover Whitney Alford. In the song, Drake drives home that she slept with Free and questions who really is the father of Lamar’s son.

Additionall, Drake continues to state Kendrick Lamar has committed domestic violence and he planted the information used by Lamarr in his diss. Specifically, that he has an 11-year-old daughter.

Drake also spent a large amount of the song shooting down allegations of being a pedophile: