In a sensational Game 1 showdown, Jalen Brunson spearheaded the New York Knicks to a thrilling 121-117 win over the Indiana Pacers. Brunson’s remarkable performance saw him tally 43 points, with an astounding 21 points scored in the final 10.5 minutes, nearly single-handedly outscoring the Pacers down the stretch.

Brunson’s incredible feat places him in elite company. He joins basketball legends Jerry West, Michael Jordan, and Bernard King as the only players with four consecutive playoff games in which he scores 40 or more points. Notably, Brunson achieved this milestone while also dishing out 5 or more assists in each game, showcasing his versatility on the court.

Assisting Brunson in the victory were his former college teammates Josh Hart and Donte DiVincenzo, collectively contributing 92 points to the Knicks’ tally. Hart played a crucial role in the game-ending surge, while DiVincenzo sealed the victory with a clutch 3-pointer.

Despite strong performances from Pacers starters Myles Turner and Pascal Siakam, their bench dominated, outscoring the Knicks bench 46-3. Obi Toppin, T.J. McConnell, Isaiah Jackson, and Ben Sheppard combined for an impressive 46 points on efficient shooting, highlighting the depth of the Pacers’ roster.