Ladies and gentlemen, we have a banger/ Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” has bounced Drake out of holding a Spotify record. According to ChartData, “Not Like Us” has the biggest single streaming day for a Hip-Hop song in history, surpassing Drake’s “Girls Like Girls” featuring Lil Baby.

“Not Like Us” has hit the top of the Global Spotif chart with 10.986 million streams. “Girls Like Girls” was at 6.593.

Biggest streaming day for a hip-hop song in 2024. pic.twitter.com/4MnzG5XxXo — chart data (@chartdata) May 7, 2024

All you have to do is mention Sweet Chin Music, and WWE icon Shawn Michaels will be right around the corner. Kendrick Lamar mentioned the wrestling finishing move on “Not Like Us,” prompting Michaels to offer his services to the duo to settle the differences.

“Put the wrong label on me, I’ma get ’em dropped/Sweet Chin Music and I won’t pass the aux,” Kendrick Lamar rapped.

“A little Sweet Chin Music goes a long way,” Michaels wrote. “@kendricklamar, you and @Drake are formally invited to #WWENXT to settle this thing. I’m even offering my services to mediate.”