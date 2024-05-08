Samuel L. Jackson will star alongside Crazy Rich Asians star Henry Golding in Head Games, a new psychological sci-fi thriller.

Deadline reports that Anthony Mandler, best known for music videos, will direct the script written by Colin Liddle. Executive production is from A Higher Standard’s Jeffrey Greenstein, Range Media Partners’ Casey Durant, Brillstein Entertainment Partners’ Zac Frognowski, and Kesh Keswani.

Head Games is a story about Jacob, a corporate spy who poses as a personal chef to infiltrate the villa of a former neuroprosthetics firm founder to steal his seismic-shifting new invention. Golding will portray Jacob, while Jackson will portray Graham, the former founder of the neuroprosthetics firm.

Advertisement

“Head Games is the right mix of everything A Higher Standard advocates for — a high-quality, talent driven film that truly stands out as exceptional. Samuel is so believably and deceptively brilliant, making the pairing of him with Henry, who possesses the effortless charm to induce his way into Graham’s inner circle, an incredible canvass for Anthony to adeptly carry audiences on an intensely suspenseful ride,” in a statement from Greenstein.

Producers include Range Media Partners’ Brian Kavanaugh-Jones and Fred Berger, Brillstein Entertainment Partners’ Josh Glick, and Everlast Pictures’ Adonis Tountas.

“I couldn’t be more excited to bring this brilliant script to life,” from Mandler. “Head Games is a propulsive story that pushes the boundaries of what we know as reality and what could ultimately become fiction before our eyes. The buildup and ultimate unraveling of these characters is both a metaphor for our culture today as well as a foreshadowing to what’s to come.”

Filming for Head Games will kick off this October.