Rudy Gobert has cemented himself as one of the top defensive players in the NBA’s history. On Tuesday, He was named the 2023-24 Defensive Player of the Year, winning the award for the fourth time.

Gobert now joins NBA Hall of Famers Ben Wallace and Dikembe Mutombo as four-time winners.

“It’s a blessing and an honor to join this small group,” Gobert said to ESPN. “These two guys are legends. Every story is unique. I will keep writing mine and try to be the best version of myself every day and enjoy every step of the way.

“I’m grateful that my teammates and this organization believe in me and allowing me to be who I am. It’s always about the team and pushing each other to give our best every day.”

Gobert and the Timberwolves are currently up 2-0 on the defending champion Denver Nuggets.