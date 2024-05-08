Universal Music Group Did Not Attempt to Hold a Meeting to Squash Drake-Kendrick Lamar Beef

A rumor is running rampant online, stating Universal Music Group is looking to step in and host a group Zoom, with Kendrick Lamar and Drake included. The rumor alleged Lamar is doing damage to Drake’s reputation with pedophile allegations.

TMZ hopped in and stated the rumor was “totally unfounded,” and no one asked Lamar to put out a statement that would backtrack his statements in the diss records. Furthermore, there was no Zoom meeting and no ask of a Zoom meeting. Additionally, UMG would never interject in the feud.

Also, why should UMG want it to wrap up? More music, more beef, more streams, more dollars.

This might be the wildest Zoom call in corporate history: Drake’s team, UMG and Nike reps asking Kendrick to stop the rap beef because allegations are costing everyone involved “a lot of money” pic.twitter.com/pGw7dEjEax — Trung Phan (@TrungTPhan) May 7, 2024

According to ChartData, “Not Like Us” has the biggest single streaming day for a Hip-Hop song in history, surpassing Drake’s “Girls Like Girls” featuring Lil Baby.

“Not Like Us” has hit the top of the Global Spotif chart with 10.986 million streams. “Girls Like Girls” was at 6.593.

Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" rises to #1 on the global Spotify chart with a new daily high of 10.986 million streams, up 41%.



Biggest streaming day for a hip-hop song in 2024. pic.twitter.com/4MnzG5XxXo — chart data (@chartdata) May 7, 2024

All you have to do is mention Sweet Chin Music, and WWE icon Shawn Michaels will be right around the corner. Kendrick Lamar mentioned the wrestling finishing move on “Not Like Us,” prompting Michaels to offer his services to the duo to settle the differences.

“Put the wrong label on me, I’ma get ’em dropped/Sweet Chin Music and I won’t pass the aux,” Kendrick Lamar rapped.

“A little Sweet Chin Music goes a long way,” Michaels wrote. “@kendricklamar, you and @Drake are formally invited to #WWENXT to settle this thing. I’m even offering my services to mediate.”