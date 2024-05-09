Even though last month things were looking kind of rough for Baton Rouge rapper NBA Youngboy after getting arrested in a prescription drug fraud scheme, but now it seems karma is working in his favor as Youngboy has been granted bond in his federal weapons case.

Today, the rapper appeared in court for the first time since his April arrest, where his bond was set at $100K. In images circulating online, he appears to be smiling as in front the judge, not being able to conceal his joy.

He waived his preliminary hearing, allowing the case to move forward and his arraignment has been scheduled for July 1. If he’s released in Utah, his home state of Louisiana wants him transported there to await his prescription drug trial.

Advertisement

YB was initially facing 63 charges including “patterns of unlawful activity, procuring or attempting to procure drugs, identity fraud, forgery, possession of controlled substances, and possession of a dangerous weapon.” Now, his list of charges has been reduced to 48. The charges include identity fraud, forgery and obtaining or attempting to obtain prescription drugs illegally,” according to WBRZ.

As for how Youngboy was allegedly caught, a probable cause affidavit from Cache County suggests that a suspicious pharmacist tipped off authorities. They claim to have received a call from someone who identified themselves as a doctor named Gwendolyn Cox. Gwendolyn, however, “sounded as though she was a much younger male from the Southern states.” The Cache County Sheriff’s Office, along with the FBI, Secret Service, and a SWAT team, then conducted a search warrant on YB’s Utah home. He was later taken into custody.