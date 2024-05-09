Memphis Bleek and JAY-Z go way back, and the “Round Here” MC has now shared details about their friendship from back when they were teenagers.

During an episode of Fresh Pair that went live on Wednesday (May 8), the Brooklyn native reflected on his younger days and even revealed some details about Young Hov’s formative years.

“I used to get in trouble for trying to hang with Jay because they was the big-time dope boys,” he began at the 12:25 mark. “Jay never used to be home, so one day, my mom was at work and I had to go to his house to wait for my mom to come home.”

“You know, we in the house and I’m with his nephews and stuff, and his door open. It’s like you open the door, you looked in — Hollywood — you closed the door, you back in Newark, like something ain’t right […] I’m talking about ’91, ’90. He added, “Jay was always rolling, man, he’d give me $100 […] and be like, ‘Yo, Bleek, go to the store and get me a Pepsi and keep the change.’ This when Pepsi was a dollar — not two dollars; a dollar — so I got $99, like I’m up.”