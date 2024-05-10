STARZ has dropped the trailer and key art for the highly anticipated fourth season of Power Book II: Ghost, teasing a suspenseful and intense final chapter for the drama series. Part one of the season is set to premiere on Friday, June 7, coinciding with the 10th Anniversary of Power’s debut on STARZ.

The trailer sets the stage for a gripping conclusion as Tariq St. Patrick, portrayed by series star Michael Rainey Jr., finds himself with targets on his back from all sides. Facing the decision to embrace the St. Patrick name, Tariq navigates a dangerous game of revenge where every character’s motivations drive them deeper into the conflict.

As power dynamics and family tensions reach a boiling point, viewers can expect high-adrenaline twists and turns, leaving them guessing who will emerge victorious, if anyone.

Rainey Jr. expressed his excitement for fans to experience the epic finale, highlighting the cast and crew’s dedication throughout the series’ run.

Season four of Power Book II: Ghost features a stellar cast, including Mary J. Blige, Cliff “Method Man” Smith, Gianni Paolo, and more. The series, part of the expanded “Power” Universe franchise, is executive produced by Courtney A. Kemp, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, and Mark Canton.

Don’t miss the electrifying final season of Power Book II: Ghost, delivering suspense, drama, and unforgettable moments as the series comes to a thrilling conclusion.