Lil Baby is friends with Michael Rubin but isn’t a fan of the jokes made after an image of them sharing a hug went viral. Lil Baby appeared on Lil Yachty’s A Safe Place podcast and revealed it’s just two friends happy to see each other.

“Mike’s happy to see me and he runs up on me,” Lil Baby said. “I’m telling Mike, ‘I’ll break your neck in this bitch.’ But we play like that.”

He also highlighted some cultural differences, “They white so they don’t really understand. Even before the picture come out and went viral, I told Mike, ‘I can’t have pictures like that.'”

Advertisement