Reebok Classic continues to build creative partnerships with the upcoming launch of the Reebok Classic x Kendrick Lamar Club C Capsule.

Kendrick added his unique style and message from his experiences creating this shoe. The inspiration comes directly from his latest album focusing on the themes of anonymity and abstraction while also calling unity.

The shoe is available in adult unisex and children sizes at Footaction, Sneaker Villa, Shiekh Shoes, Jimmy Jazz, Shoe Palace and Reebok.com worldwide starting Jan. 13th for $109.99 in adult sizes, $70 for kid’s styles, and $50 in toddler sizes.