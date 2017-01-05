Tyler, The Creator Shares Footage From Kanye And Lil Wayne “Smuckers” Session

Last year Tyler, the Creator announced a documentary chronicling the making of his 2015 album Cherry Bomb, sharing the first 10 minutes of Cherry Bomb: The Documentary at November’s Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival.

Today, he shared a new clip from the film that opens with Kanye West recording his verse for the track “Smuckers.” The clip also shows Tyler and Lil Wayne discussing the song.

The full doc—which also features appearances from A$AP Rocky, Pharrell, Schoolboy Q, the Internet’s Syd, Kali Uchis, and more—is slated to be released on DVD later this month.

Until then watch the latest clip below.