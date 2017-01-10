More details are surfacing from the incident with the four Chicago teens who allegedly kidnapped and abused an 18-year-old white male on Facebook live.

Most of the reactions have come from the family of the victim, but now the grandmother of the alleged abusers speak out. Priscilla Covington is the grandmother of the two sisters Brittany and Tanishia Covington. She told officials that she raised the girls from a young age and doesn’t know where they learned such violent behaviors.

The grandmother told the Daily Mail, “My girl was not raised like that.”

“I am so sorry, I am so sorry. I apologize on behalf of my family to his, thats all I can say.”

Covington attended the initial court hearings last Friday (Jan.6) to support her two girls. The victim whose name is yet released, was tortured for hours by the four teens and did not have much to say about the attack. Only that he idolized one of the alleged abusers.