Watch: British Artist Sampha perform new track ‘no one knows me like the piano’ on Jimmy Fallon

British soul singer Sampha joined Jimmy Fallon on ‘Late Nights’ this weekend as he performed his emotional new track ‘No one knows me like the the piano.’ The acoustic performance which brought the whole room to silence is an effortlessly moving track fuelled with beautiful melodies.

Sampha, collaborated with Solange Knowles on the moving track ‘Don’t touch my hair’ last year, and has already slayed on SNL last year when the Knowles sister performed tracks from her chart topping album. Although the South London singer is known mostly for his collaborative work with Kanye West, Drake and Jessie Ware, 2017 marks the the release of his debut album ‘The Process’ which if is anything likehis latest track, will be a sublime body of work.

Check out his Jimmy Fallon performance below: