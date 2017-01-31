The Chris Brown and Soulja Boy saga continues …

Soulja fired his coach Floyd Mayweather Jr to hire former boxing champ, Evander “Real Deal” Holyfield. The “Draco” rapper felt that Mayweather was too busy with other interests. TMZ reports that there isn’t any bad blood between the two, the replacement was just a business move.

Soulja’s promoter, Wack 100, told TMZ that he connected the rapper to the ex-champ over the phone and Soulja convinced Holyfield that he was serious about “knocking out” Brown. Holyfield assured that he can help him accomplish his goal and gave him a quick tip: Train harder, less talk.

The upcoming celebrity boxing match is scheduled for March in Dubai, but things aren’t set in stone. Stay tuned for more details on The Source as the story develops.