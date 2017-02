Jonny Vulgar is an emerging artist from Long Island, who originally gained attention as 1/2 of the rap group BFAM ( Brotha From Another Motha).

Now pushing his solo career, he’s focused putting L.I back on the map and carrying on the tradition of great Puerto Rican rappers. With versatile flows/styles Vulgar delivers the brutal truth with clever wordplay, covers topics from street life to politics.

Check out his latest project on soundcloud