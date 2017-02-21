MidCityAB, no stranger here at The Source, ran a quick 20 RT campaign on Twitter in anticipation of his newest visual for, “In Memory Of”. After acquiring the desired number of retweets, MidCityAB has decided to let the video fly, and once again he doesn’t disappoint. Also, just yesterday, MidCityAB, and Chad Conquering Lion dropped a highly anticipated collaboration entitled, “The World Is Yours” where the two New Orleans lyrical giants swapped bars, and proved why they’ve been regarded as two of the best from The Big Easy for quite some time now. You can check out the video for “In Memory Of” below, then check out “The World Is Yours” under that.

