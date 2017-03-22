For the past 27 years, J.J. Watt has been in a constant state of pursuit, redefining greatness every year and earning every accolade he has achieved not the easy way, but with hard work and dedication.

Today, Reebok celebrates J.J.’s 28th birthday all that he has worked for throughout his career with the with the release of the JJ I “Icing on the Cake,” which will launches on his birthday, today, March 22.

Designed by the world’s most explosive athlete, the birthday cake inspired iteration of the JJ I featured the introduction of an ice bottom with the iconic JJ logo and midsole adorned in baby blue.

Limited pairs of the JJ I “Icing on the Cake” will be released nationwide at Academy Sports & Outdoors and Reebok.com for $99.99. Fans can also register for updates and information at Reebok.com/JJWatt.

J.J. shared the sneak peek at the new silhouette on his Instagram last night.

DOWNLOAD HIGH RES IMAGES: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/pca403qzv1dchnm/AABgYL6QNr0IY01yLxGeydKha?dl=0