Adidas Originals by Italia Independent’s newest eyewear collection is inspired by ’70s New York and embraces both brands’ core values, carefully balancing innovation and tradition to create a modern range of sunglasses.

The collection is available to consumers Wednesday the 29th of March at the Adidas Flagship in SoHo, NY and online at italiaindependent.com

Check out some highlight photos from the launch event last night [March 29th] by Paper Mag.