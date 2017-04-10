Last September, Kanye West revealed his plan to release a jewelry line in the near future. Now the time has come and this week Yeezy launched a series of gold chains and rings made in collaboration with Jacob the Jeweler’s Jacob Arabo. According to Vogue, the 12-piece collection draws it’s inspiration from 14th-century Florentine art and was first modeled by Kanye’s wife Kim Kardashian during YEEZY Season 4.

The YEEZY jewelry collection is now available for purchase at yeezysupply.com and Jacob & Co. starting at approximately $1,530.