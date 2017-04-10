This past weekend, Tupac fans from all over the country were in New York for two things; Pac’s Rock N’ Roll Hall Of Fame induction in the Barclay’s Center in Brooklyn and the Powamekka Cafe experience in LES.

Friday through Sunday, Nas’ Sweet Chick restaurant was converted in the chicken and waffles style restaurant that was the brainchild of Tupac Shakur before he was brutally gunned down over 20 years ago. From the sign outside to the menu to the music and decor, Powamekka brought that culinary idea created by one of Hip Hop’s most illustrious minds to life during one of the most important moments of Shakur’s posthumous career.

Since the Sweet Chick to Powamekka transformation had a limited time availability, fans came out in droves to capture the materialized brainchild of Tupac as well as enjoy some delicious, southern-style food. With very little preparation, the Sweet Chick LES manager Andrew Dougherty and his waitstaff did a superb job of handling the high demand of customers as well as distinguished guests of the spot such as basketball legend Isaiah Thomas, the Celtics’ Rajon Rondo and even Nas himself. With menu options such as mac and cheese, Pac Wings, and Tupac’s self created “Thug Passion” alcoholic drink, it’s safe to say that Powamekka was a great spot for any Hip Hop fan to experience a once in a lifetime moment dedicated to Tupac as well as some great food to eat.

Check out the gallery below to get a sneak peek into the Pac experience at Sweet Chick NYC.