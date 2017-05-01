Today in Source News Flash: During the Starboy: Legend of the Fall LA stop on Saturday night at The Forum, The Weeknd surprised his fans with a performance from Kendrick Lamar. On Friday (April 28), Snoop Dogg debuted the autobiographical film COOLAID: The Movie, which chronicles the hip-hop icon’s life and the pivotal moments that led to the rise of his music empire. Meek Mill made an announcement on Instagram that he will be releasing new music on May 6th, which also happens to be rapper’s 30th birthday.

Virgil Abloh took to his Instagram account to tease fans with special merchandise expected to sell for one night only during Travis Scott’s show at TERMINAL 5. Nike dropped Air Presto Ultra Breathe in new colorway: Arctic Orange.

The severe storms and tornadoes that battered the South over the weekend have now claimed more than a dozen lives and scores more injured — as the central U.S. braced for major to record flooding on Monday.

Boston Celtics now lead 1–0 in Eastern Conference semifinals.

