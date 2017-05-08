JAY Z Confirms Multiple Festivals This Summer – Album on The Way? | Source News Flash

Today in Source News Flash: Jay Z has confirmed performances at major festivals this summer, including The Meadows, Austin City Limits and Made in America. Could this mean that we can expect an album very soon?

Last night’s MTV TV & Movie Awards recognized Taraji P. Henson as the Best Hero and Hidden Figures as Best Fight Against The System.

Past Saturday, on Meek Mill‘s 3oth birthday, he released a three-track project called Meekend Mix.

Nike Sportswear has announced the re-release of the classic Air Diamond Turf in an ‘Emerald’ colorway. Expected to release during Spring 2017. Following Shayne Oliver’s announcement that the label will be going on hiatus, Hood By Air delivers their final campaign, here for Spring/Summer 2017, including satin jackets, ribbed crewneck tees, long-sleeve button-down with zip detail.

Yesterday, France voted in their next president, who will be presiding for 5 years. Emmanuel Macron is the youngest person in this position in 104 years.

Houston Rockets tied the series last night, 2–2. Won against San Antonio Spurs 125–104.

