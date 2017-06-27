Spike Lee is coming to Netflix with a series adaptation of his 1986 debut film. She’s Gotta Have It is set to premiere on Thanksgiving (November 23, 2017) and will contain 10 episodes.

In She’s Gotta Have It, DeWanda Wise (Shots Fired) stars as Nola Darling, a Brooklyn-based artist in her late twenties struggling to define herself and divide her time amongst her friends, her job and her three lovers: Greer Childs (Cleo Anthony), Jamie Overstreet (Lyriq Bent), and Mars Blackmon (Anthony Ramos).

The series also stars Chyna Layne, Ilfenesh Hadeara, Margot Bingham, Sydney Morton, and Joie Lee.

Spike Lee directed all 10 episodes in addition to producing the show. He’s directed for television before, however, this is his first time working on a full series. Tonya Lewis Lee is executive producer, with Barry Michael Cooper and Lynn Nottage producing. Check out the official teaser below: