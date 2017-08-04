Today in Source News Flash: Ty Dolla Sign delivers new video with Lil Wayne and The-Dream.

Miguel covers SZA’s “The Weekend”

A$AP Twelvyy releases debut album 12.

Palace reveals its fall/winter 2017 lookbook.

Pusha T unveils “Friend and Family” Pusha T x adidas EQT boost.

The state of Alabama took 30 years of Anthony Ray Hinton’s life when they sent him to death row for two murders he did not commit. Hinton’s application for redress was unanimously approved by a state senate committee earlier this year and an Alabama lawmaker introduced a bill that would have set aside $1.5 million for what the 61-year-old Hinton calls “30 years of hell.”

Steph Curry took time out of his NBA offseason to make his professional golfing debut on Thursday, participating at the Web.com Tour’s Ellie Mae Classic on a sponsor exemption.He didn’t disappoint, playing a solid opening round and finishing with a respectable 4-over 74 on the afternoon.