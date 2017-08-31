Today in Source News Flash:

In the midst all of the rumors swirling about his vision, Joey Bada$$ has delivered a new video for the smooth Statik Selektah-produced cut “500 Benz.”

As it turns out, Taylor Swift’s new album release coincides with the passing of Donda West. In response, Kanye West‘s fans plan to throw “Hey Mama” day. Here’s the concept:

Basically, Taylor Swift has released a Kanye diss track, taken shots at Kim’s Paris robbery, and has stolen Kanye’s font and cover art style for her new album Reputation. Most importantly she is planning on releasing it on the anniversary of Kanye’s mother, Donda West’s death – November 10. Basically, we have the idea to repeatedly stream a singular Kanye song on that date, hopefully getting that song the #1 spot on daily streams over any of Taylor’s songs. We are focussing on a single song as it will be much easier to concentrate our efforts into that, than say a whole album getting to #1.

JAY-Z reflects on his rise to the top and encourages those in pursuit of their own dreams that success is attainable as long as they continue to “Dream On” in a new poem.

Andrew Richardson and PornHub tease new collaboration.

More images surface from upcoming Vans x Karl Lagerfeld collection.

Justice Department special counsel Robert Mueller is reportedly teaming up with New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman to investigate Paul Manafort and his financial transactions. Since the US President is unable to pardon state crimes, the collaboration could also be seen as an effort to pressure Manafort to cooperate in the broader Russia investigation under Mueller

Joe Haden‘s former AFC North rivals are his new teammates. Just hours after his release from the Cleveland Browns, Haden agreed to a three-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers, the team announced Wednesday.