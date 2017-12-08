Shortly after unveiling Revival’s pop-heavy tracklist, Eminem released the album’s second single titled, “Untouchable”.

Em boldly tackles systematic racism, white privilege, and police brutality in about 6 minutes. The record is broken down in two parts: Part one is a Cheech and Chong-assisted rock song. Black boy, black boy, we don’t get your culture and / We don’t care what our government’s done to fuck you over, man / Don’t tell us your attitude’s a result of that / Balderdash, where’d you get the chip on your shoulder at? Marshall spits over the guitar and drum-infused beat.

He even took the time out to explain what a subconscious racist is in the second part. Sendin’ white cops in the black neighborhoods / Who ain’t acclimated to ’em, like that’s the way to do it / Who seen some fuckin’ videos of rappers waving guns / And know nobody black so they act afraid of us / And that’s racism, the fear that a black face gives ’em / A subconscious racist

Eminem’s fans on Twitter were rejoicing about the new single.

Meanwhile, others weren’t that impressed.

https://twitter.com/TheRealSadistik/status/939195431707275265

Listen to “Untouchable” below and pick a side. Revival is slate for a December 15th release.