Shortly after unveiling Revival’s pop-heavy tracklist, Eminem released the album’s second single titled, “Untouchable”.

Em boldly tackles systematic racism, white privilege, and police brutality in about 6 minutes. The record is broken down in two parts: Part one is a Cheech and Chong-assisted rock song. Black boy, black boy, we don’t get your culture and / We don’t care what our government’s done to fuck you over, man / Don’t tell us your attitude’s a result of that / Balderdash, where’d you get the chip on your shoulder at? Marshall spits over the guitar and drum-infused beat.

He even took the time out to explain what a subconscious racist is in the second part. Sendin’ white cops in the black neighborhoods / Who ain’t acclimated to ’em, like that’s the way to do it / Who seen some fuckin’ videos of rappers waving guns / And know nobody black so they act afraid of us / And that’s racism, the fear that a black face gives ’em / A subconscious racist

Eminem’s fans on Twitter were rejoicing about the new single.

when the beat changes and Eminem going off on #UNTOUCHABLE 👌🔥 pic.twitter.com/HQIUIEPWPn — Shady's Revival 🐐 (@SlimShadyTime21) December 8, 2017

Eminem is gonna save the rap industry December 15th. #REVIVAL — Qlicz (@imightyfruit) December 8, 2017

The truth Eminem is letting runneth over. Did y’all peep 👀 that beat & flow switch up?! He knows that silence can be more damaging than any weapon. And so he chooses to be anything but that. This speaks volumes to his character as a human being & as an artist. #Untouchable pic.twitter.com/LKCVuuU59C — R (@r21yna) December 8, 2017

Ok i am over the Ed Sheeran feature. Eminem Untouchable🔥🔥🔥. All the racist white people gona be so mad. #Eminem #UNTOUCHABLE #REVIVAL. So excited for this album — Billy B (@BillyB900) December 8, 2017

Meanwhile, others weren’t that impressed.

https://twitter.com/TheRealSadistik/status/939195431707275265

Niggas crazy if you think I’m listening to Eminem in 2017. I respect myself and my time. — Buy Goreztka (@BasedChasen) December 8, 2017

eminem coming out with new music is sweet because everyone who likes it is just another group of people i never have to talk to again — ryan (@yeetztweetz) December 8, 2017

How can Eminem slam white privilege in a rap song when he has benefitted from white privilege more so than any hip-hop artist in history? — Simply havin a wonderful christmastime (@noyokono) December 8, 2017

The INTENT on Eminem's new single is admirable—it's a 6-minute lesson about Black Lives Matter and police brutality—and yet, the execution is so poor that it just fails completely. — DJBooth (@DJBooth) December 8, 2017

Listen to “Untouchable” below and pick a side. Revival is slate for a December 15th release.