Crunk G-d Lil’ Jon Becomes The New CEO of Papa John’s Pizza… Sorta

What happens when the news that Papa John’s founder John Schnatter would step down from his position as the CEO of one of the hood’s favorite pizza company? People spazz out, twitter loses its mind and Lil’ Jon trolls in to save the day.

Yeeaaaaayaaahhh!

Fans jump on the news with an immediate replacement and we like it. Actually, what we like more is that “The Crunk G-d” quickly responded with an acceptance.

@PapaJohns I WILL HUMBLY ACCEPT THE POSITION AS YOUR NEW CEO. I CAN START IMMEDIATELY 😁 pic.twitter.com/ZHcUJoRhnK — LILJON (@LilJon) December 22, 2017

But it get’s even better. Papa John’s jumped into the melee!

A post shared by LIL JON (@liljon) on Dec 22, 2017 at 6:49pm PST

'He gave the company to @LilJon.' People react to Papa John founder John Schnatter stepping down https://t.co/XmUhEvwm25 — Fortune (@FortuneMagazine) December 22, 2017

Fans kept it going!

WHAAAT?! I just missed out! If any Jon is to be named to the task, I’m OKKAAAY and would give my YEAAAAH vote to @LilJon. https://t.co/GiRB4MGPRI — Jon Schmitz (@SchmitzHappens) December 23, 2017

Jon is getting very comfortable manipulating his social media platforms. He even got Fedex’s attention with his holiday packages were running late.

WOW @FedEx @FedExHelp I SHIPPED SOME CHRISTMAS GIFTS FROM PORTLAND TO ATLANTA AND YALL JUS GONNA LOOSE MY STUFF!!! I AM PISSSSSSSED! I NEED MY PACKAGE! YALL R GONNA RUIN CHRISTMAS FOR SOME OF MY FAMILY MEMBERS!!! — LILJON (@LilJon) December 21, 2017

And they were nervous… Imagine the bad publicity that could cause the shipping company.

But Christmas was not ruined… Lil’ Jon received his packages and all was well in the world.

THANK U @FedEx @FedExHelp I RECEIVED MY PACKAGE THIS MORNING! BAG IS SECURED! NO GRINCH IS SPOILING CHRISTMAS 🙌🏽 — LILJON (@LilJon) December 22, 2017