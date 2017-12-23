What happens when the news that Papa John’s founder John Schnatter would step down from his position as the CEO of one of the hood’s favorite pizza company? People spazz out, twitter loses its mind and Lil’ Jon trolls in to save the day.

Yeeaaaaayaaahhh!

Fans jump on the news with an immediate replacement and we like it.  Actually, what we like more is that “The Crunk G-d” quickly responded with an acceptance.

But it get’s even better. Papa John’s jumped into the melee!

Fans kept it going!

Jon is getting very comfortable manipulating his social media platforms. He even got Fedex’s attention with his holiday packages were running late.

And they were nervous…  Imagine the bad publicity that could cause the shipping company.

But Christmas was not ruined…  Lil’ Jon received his packages and all was well in the world.