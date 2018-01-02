Stomp it like it’s hot.

Netflix released the official trailer to their new comedy, Step Sisters, directed by Drumline’s Charles Stone III. The dance film will follow a black sorority leader who agrees to help a rhythmically challenged sorority win a step dance championship.

Megalyn Echikunwoke stars in Step Sisters as Jamilah Bisho, a determined Theta sister headed to Harvard Law. In order to receive her dean’s endorsement, she must coach a wild white sisterhood organization on how to step with the best of ’em.

Lyndon Smith, Eden Sher, Alessandra Torresani, Marque Richardson, Matt McGory and Naturi Naughton also co-stars.

The film was originally slated for March 2018 theatrical release, when it was titled Ain’t No Half Steppin’, according to Deadline. After massive layoffs, Broad Green Pictures halted production on the film, along with 50 other pending projects, that was ultimately sent back to filmmakers to be produced elsewhere.

Step Sisters steps on Netflix on January 19.