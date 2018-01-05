Kanye West joined Solange Knowles in the new Helmut Lang ad campaign.
Ye is sporting garments from his own line, meanwhile the “Cranes in the Sky” singer is rocking re-edition styles and shorts designed by Helmut Lang’s new designer, Shayne Oliver. The “Famous” rapper and Solange appear alongside other models photographed by Exactitudes, founded by Ari Versluis and Ellie Uyttenbroek.
Yeezy has been vocal in the past about his love for the brand, and says it’s one of his inspirations for entering the fashion world.
HELMUT LANG FANS seen by EXACTITUDES® New York, 2018 Established in 1994, Exactitudes® is an ongoing photographic project by Ari Versluis and Ellie Uyttenbroek focused on documenting underground subcultures and global communities. To celebrate Helmut Lang Re-Edition, @isabellaburley invited Exactitudes® to capture cross-generational Helmut Lang collectors and fans wearing Volumes 1 and 2, marking their first collaboration with a brand. WWW.HELMUTLANG.COM PHOTOGRAPHY Ari Versluis & Ellie Uyttenbroek – Exactitudes® EDITOR-IN-RESIDENCE Isabella Burley CREATIVE ADVISOR Ava Nirui CASTING Danielle Emerson PRODUCTION Mary Turpin