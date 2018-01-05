Kanye West joined Solange Knowles in the new Helmut Lang ad campaign.

Ye is sporting garments from his own line, meanwhile the “Cranes in the Sky” singer is rocking re-edition styles and shorts designed by Helmut Lang’s new designer, Shayne Oliver. The “Famous” rapper and Solange appear alongside other models photographed by Exactitudes, founded by Ari Versluis and Ellie Uyttenbroek.

Yeezy has been vocal in the past about his love for the brand, and says it’s one of his inspirations for entering the fashion world.