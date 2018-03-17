Battle Rap has another marquee event on the horizon. King Of The Dot battle league recently released the flyer promoting their upcoming Massacre 4 card. The Massacre series has quickly become one of the most anticipated battle events of the year and if this year is anything like the past three, fans are in for a treat once again.

Details regarding the match ups are still currently under wraps and will be rolling out over the next days and weeks leading up to event day but it will all be going down at The Middle East in Cambridge, MA where the second card of the series took place, also a perfect setting for an event of this stature. The date is set for May 19th, 2018 and tickets will be going up for sale beginning Monday (3/18) at kotdtv.com. Fans looking to stay updated on the event announcements can follow King Of The Dot on Twitter (@KingOfTheDot) for the latest match up announcements and any inquiries about the event in general.

King Of The Dot has always been a front runner in the battle rap community, and regarding their events, professionalism and quality always stay top priority. Don’t miss out on your chance to be a part of all the action live and in person!