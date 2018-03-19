When Kanye was working on new music, we would often hear of different artists being flown out to Ye’s studio in Hawaii — specifically when it came to the Cruel Summer album which featured an abundance of different artists many of whom weren’t even signed to Kanye’s label. Today, Kanye has a new location and it’s in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

New reports from TMZ reveal that the G.O.O.D. Music founder has been working with Drake at his Wyoming studio. Sources tell TMZ that both rappers are staying at the Amangani luxury hotel and resort under an alias, and have each brought a huge crew with them. Lil Uzi Vert was also said to be in Jackson Hole along with a “slew” of major producers.

In 2016, Mr. West revealed to the Breakfast Club that he and Drake had planned to do a joint album titled, Wolves but the two just couldn’t seem to get on the same page to get it done. They did however work together on the track “Glow” for Drake’s More Life album.

The immediate thought following this news is that the 21-time Grammy award winning rapper is working on his next studio album which would be the “Father Stretch My Hands” rappers eighth solo LP. Kanye’s most recent release was The Life of Pablo which was released in February 2016. The album was originally released exclusively on Jay-Z’s streaming service Tidal, but was later made available on Apple Music. Pablo is the first ever stream-only album to go platinum.

With these new reports of Drake and others in the studio with Kanye, it is unlikely that we will hear anything new in the near future. Just like his role model Q-Tip, Kanye has been known to be patient and really particular about how his music sounds before its released to the public.