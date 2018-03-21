Tag – you’re it!

We all played the friendly game of tag in our adolescent years, but the game usually ends after your friends are called home when the street lights came on, “It” accepted defeat or when everyone just ran out of breath. Warner Bros. new movie, appropriately and simply title, Tag, is a side-splitting comedy of the game that transcends time, from childhood to adulthood.

For one month every year, five highly competitive friends hit the ground running in a no-holds-barred game of tag they’ve been playing since the first grade— risking their necks, their jobs and their relationships to take each other down with the prideful battle cry: “You’re It!”

This year, the game coincides with the wedding of their only undefeated player, which should finally make him an easy target. But he knows they’re coming… and he’s ready. The last person to get tagged in February is forced to carry the shame of being “It” for the rest of the year.

Based on a true story, the New Line Cinema comedy Tag shows how far some guys will go to be the last man standing. a starring ensemble cast led by Ed Helms (The “Hangover” movies, “We’re the Millers”), Jake Johnson (TV’s “New Girl”), Annabelle Wallis (“The Mummy”), Rashida Jones (TV’s “Parks and Recreation”), Isla Fisher (“Now You See Me”), Leslie Bibb (“Iron Man 2”), Hannibal Buress (“Neighbors”), with Jon Hamm (“Baby Driver,” TV’s “Mad Men”) and Oscar nominee Jeremy Renner (“The Hurt Locker,” “The Town”.)

Tag will chase it’s way into theaters on June 15, 2018.

Will you be checking it out?