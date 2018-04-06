Three Charged After 420 Grams Of Weed, Codeine, Xanax Found On Migos Tour Bus

Three people were charged in North Carolina after police said they found drugs on a tour bus for Hip Hop trio Migos following a concert Thursday.

According to Boone, NC Police, officers working security for the concert at Holmes Convocation Center smelled marijuana coming from the bus as the group left the venue. Police stopped the bus on North Carolina Highway 105 and searched the vehicle.

Following the search, one person was taken into police custody and two were issued citations.

Jharon Ahmad Murphy, 26 of Snellville, Georgia, was charged with felony possession of marijuana with intent to sell or deliver, as well as misdemeanor possession of codeine. Daryl Irvon McPherson, 25, of Cleveland, Ohio was cited for simple possession of marijuana and codeine, and 26-year-old Dominic Kevin Spigner of Smyrna, Georgia, was cited for misdemeanor possession of Xanax.

In total, 420 grams of marijuana, 26 ounces of codeine and Xanax were seized during the stop. None of the men charged are members of the group.