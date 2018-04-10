To the Hip-Hop world, DJ Aktive is considered a legendary DJ who’s toured with the likes of Janet Jackson and Puff Daddy, Kanye West and Nas, Alicia Keys and Common to name a few. Now, he’s switching lanes and switching gears bringing his musical talent to the forefront as a rapper himself.

On April 6th, DJ Aktive surprised fans with a his debut single “Cut It Up” featuring two more of Philly’s very own artists, Peedi Crakk and Ms. Jade. Produced by Jahlil Beats, “Cut It Up” is the first single to be released from DJ Aktive’s forthcoming debut EP, The Tour.

A mix of Hip-Hop and R&B, The Tour is a three-track project also featuring Musiq Soulchild and Marsha Ambrosias, with potential for additional songs to be added.

We’re excited to witness DJ Aktive’s transition from DJ to artist, and from the sounds of the new single the transition will be a smooth one. Stay tuned for details on The Tour’s release date.

You can listen to ‘Cut It Up’ below.