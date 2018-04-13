Harlem rap group The Diplomats came through like an unannounced storm in the early 2000’s. Led by the de facto leader, Cam’ron, the group’s style, and flash played an integral part in their come up. The group consisted of Cam’ron, Jim Jones, Juelz Santana and Freekey Zeekey. Prior to their arrival, New York hip-hop featured more bars than style, technique over commercial appeal. The Diplomats? They changed the game. And a song that was a driving behind their popularity is the 2003 release, “Dipset Anthem.”

With a driving sample by Sanchez’s “One In A Million,” production duo The Heatmakerz produced a track that allowed Juelz Santana and Cam’ron plenty of room to deliver their unique rhymes over the track. While Dipset didn’t prioritize intricate lyrics, their style opened the door for rappers to not be afraid to be unique.