Colin Kaepernick to Honor His Mom on VH1’s Mother’s Day Special

Mother’s Day is right around the corner, and VH1 is preparing for their annual special, Dear Mama: A Love Letter to Moms. Colin Kaepernick is set to feature on it this year.

This year’s lineup has yet to be announced, but the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback is confirmed to honor his mother Teresa.

🌺❤️ @Kaepernick7 is joining in the celebration to show his mom some love at #DearMamaVH1: A Love Letter to Moms on MON May 7 at 9/8c! 🌺❤️https://t.co/54nedvpsGg — VH1 (@VH1) April 23, 2018

Past featured guests have included Alicia Keys, Will Smith, Halle Berry, Queen Latifah, Mary J. Blige, DJ Khaled, Kelly Rowland, Chris Paul, and Maxwell.

Anthony Anderson is set to host the show again for the third time, with co-host La La Anthony.