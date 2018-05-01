Kanye West knows from Hip Hop history that the Daz Dillinger and the Dogg Pound are definitely with the shits and he’s taking no chances.

Last night, Kanye was spotted with his wife and an entirely new security team following the infamous “Crip Alert” that was sent out by none other than the Dogg Pound’s Daz Dillinger. The West Coast vet called for all member of the Crip gang across the country to physically assault West on sight and banned him from California, the state where the controversial megastar lives.

According to a video from Daz, Kanye filed a restraining order against him following the Cripo Alert announcement.

With the Kardashian-West family living in LA and are already paranoid following the jewel heist in Paris, let’s see how this plays out on the Left Coast.