In response to the sometimes profound, sometimes out-of-pocket tweets of Kanye West, The Late Late Show host James Corden created Kanye Westworld is Malfunctioning.

Until recently, the most influential person on Twitter was arguably Donald Trump. But that all changed when the Chi-town artiste made his triumphant return to social media one fateful April afternoon. ‘Ye’s tweets started off with the entertainment and fashion mogul digging deep into his Buddha-like wisdom with statements like “Some people have to work within the existing consciousness while some people can shift the consciousness,” or “often people working with the existing consciousness are jealous of those who are more in touch.” But two days after he tweeted a series of thought-provoking posts and flicks of his sneakers, he told his 28 million fans that “sometimes you have to get rid of everything,” and it all went downhill from there.

From his recent social media endorsement of Candace Owens to his unapologetic love for Trump, ‘Ye has many people scratching their heads.

So what better way to handle the Twitter fingers of the “Flashing Lights rapper” than by creating your own skit from an already-written script?

Corden created a skit based off the dystopian alternate reality series Westworld. The technologically advanced Wild-West-themed amusement park populated by android “hosts” can only respond via Kanye tweets. A cult favorite airing on the HBO network, the eerie nature of the android hosts paints a perfect backdrop for spoof on everyone’s favorite ranter.

When Corden walks in the saloon, he quickly asks for a whiskey (which is typical for any good western movie), but how the bartender responds throws him off.

“Let’s be like water,” the whiskey slinger responded.

let’s be like water 😂 — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

Mirroring Kanye’s April 25th tweet, the scene quickly escalates from weird to weirder. Then a creepy barmaid rolls up to Yeezy caressing his face with the scripted tweet, “Love is the most powerful force in the universe.”

Love is the most powerful force in the universe — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

As we see the skit decend into darkness, the glitchy android hosts begin circling around Corden. As he looks to make his escape he’s confronted with the androids chanting and stuttering “I’m nice at ping pong” over and over and over and over. Then, things really get weird.

When Corden makes a break for it, Jimmi Simpson (William on the popular show), shows up to offer some timely advice.

To top it all off, this skit is very fitting, because a very recent episode of Westworld (Apr. 29) showcases the saloon pianist playing a piano rendition of Yeezy’s hit song “Runaway.”