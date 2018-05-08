Cardi B’s security guards are being accused of putting the paws on an over enthusiastic fan after the Met Gala last night.

TMZ reports that around 2:00 AM while the “Bodak Yellow” rapper was leaving the star-studded event a fan stopped her requesting a autograph. The fan claims Cardi turned them down, but he continued asking. Things went 0-100 real quick, and 3 body guards stepped in and shoved him to the ground. The fan claims he was kicked and punched, and left on the ground. He allegedly checked into the hospital for neck and back pains.

The New York rapper attended the Met Gala looking like a goddess, with her fiancé Offset, and the rest of the Migos.

NYPD is investigating the situation.