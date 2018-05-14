The feud between Cardi B and Azealia Banks has reignited and things are getting ugly.

During The Breakfast Club interview, the very outspoken Banks threw major shade to Bardi calling her an “illiterate, untalented rat” to a “caricature of a black woman.”

The “Ice Princess” rapper goes on to explain that two years ago when Beyonce dropped Lemonade, the narrative around Black women was an intelligent one and the “Bodak Yellow” rapper shifted that.

I’m just talking about this caricature of a black woman that black women themselves would never be able to get away with. Like, if my spelling and grammar was that bad, I’d be canceled. If Nicki Minaj spelled like that, we would be ragging on her all day.

Cardi responded to Azealia’s insults via Instagram and then deleted her account.