First time mother, Khloe Kardashian, shared a precious video of her baby girl, True Thompson, today on social media.

The youngest Kardashian sister shared a short clip of her bundle of joy, celebrating her turning 1 month old (already).

💕Happy One Month True 💕 A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on May 12, 2018 at 5:37am PDT

“Happy 1-month-old mama,” says Kardashian as True looks at the camera under a filter of a flower and hearts. “I love you pretty girl.” The video already went viral, and drew over 5 million views in the two hours.

This is Khloe’s first child with trifling Cleveland Cavaliers player, Tristan Thompson. She gave birth only days after they were tangled up in Tristan’s cheating scandal. However, E! reports that sources claim the couple is standing tall.

“Khloé has fallen in love with him all over again, watching him be a dad to True, but knows she needs to really take a step back and make the right decision.” said the source

Tristan also came out of hiatus to gush over his baby girl, in comparison to having a baby boy. But with all reason tho, because True is a beauty.