If tours from The Carters, Aubrey and the 3 Amigos and plenty more weren’t enough to pack your summer, Wiz Khalifa and Rae Sremmurd have arrived with the Dazed and Blazed tour for your turn-up needs. The co-headlining acts will be joined by OT Genasis and Lil skies for a joint tour that will hit amphitheaters around the country during the peak of the summer heat.

It’s a busy time for Rae Sremmurd. Their triple album effort, SR3MM, released last week and debuted at #6 on the Billboard 200 charts. Away from the music side, Slim Jxmmi is giving back to his fans with the announcement of his scholarship, which will award five students with $10,000 in scholarship dollars. The duo will cruise from the summer into a fall set of dates with Childish Gambino.

Wiz Khalifa, who has lately been a trending topic due to his new physique, is preparing for his next album, Rolling Papers 2, which follows his Laugh Now, Fly Later mixtape that he served fans in the closing months of 2017.

Tickets for one of the biggest parties fo the summer go on sale this Friday, May 18th and dates are available below.

Sat Jul 21 – Detroit, MI – DTE Energy Music Theatre

Sun Jul 22 – Cleveland, OH – Blossom Music Center

Tue Jul 24 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Wed Jul 25 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Thu Jul 26 – Burgettstown, PA – KeyBank Pavilion

Sat Jul 28 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

Sun Jul 29 – Chicago, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre (w/o Lil Skies)

Tue Jul 31 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

Thu Aug 02 – Coney Island, NY – Ford Amphitheater at Coney Island (w/o Lil Skies & Rae Sremmurd)

Sat Aug 04 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center (w/o Lil Skies)

Sun Aug 05 – Hartford, CT – XFINITY Theatre

Tue Aug 07 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

Thu Aug 09 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

Fri Aug 10 – Camden, NJ – BB&T Pavilion

Sat Aug 11 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Sun Aug 12 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Tue Aug 14 – Pelham, AL – Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

Wed Aug 15 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place

Thu Aug 16 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds

Fri Aug 17 – West Palm Beach, FL – Coral Sky Amphitheatre

Tue Aug 21 – Atlanta, GA – Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

Thu Aug 23 – Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Fri Aug 24 – Oklahoma City, OK – Zoo Amphitheatre

Sat Aug 25 – Austin, TX – Austin360 Amphitheater

Sun Aug 26 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

Wed Aug 29 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

Thu Aug 30 – Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion