If tours from The Carters, Aubrey and the 3 Amigos and plenty more weren’t enough to pack your summer, Wiz Khalifa and Rae Sremmurd have arrived with the Dazed and Blazed tour for your turn-up needs. The co-headlining acts will be joined by OT Genasis and Lil skies for a joint tour that will hit amphitheaters around the country during the peak of the summer heat.
It’s a busy time for Rae Sremmurd. Their triple album effort, SR3MM, released last week and debuted at #6 on the Billboard 200 charts. Away from the music side, Slim Jxmmi is giving back to his fans with the announcement of his scholarship, which will award five students with $10,000 in scholarship dollars. The duo will cruise from the summer into a fall set of dates with Childish Gambino.
Wiz Khalifa, who has lately been a trending topic due to his new physique, is preparing for his next album, Rolling Papers 2, which follows his Laugh Now, Fly Later mixtape that he served fans in the closing months of 2017.
Tickets for one of the biggest parties fo the summer go on sale this Friday, May 18th and dates are available below.
Sat Jul 21 – Detroit, MI – DTE Energy Music Theatre
Sun Jul 22 – Cleveland, OH – Blossom Music Center
Tue Jul 24 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
Wed Jul 25 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center
Thu Jul 26 – Burgettstown, PA – KeyBank Pavilion
Sat Jul 28 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center
Sun Jul 29 – Chicago, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre (w/o Lil Skies)
Tue Jul 31 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
Thu Aug 02 – Coney Island, NY – Ford Amphitheater at Coney Island (w/o Lil Skies & Rae Sremmurd)
Sat Aug 04 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center (w/o Lil Skies)
Sun Aug 05 – Hartford, CT – XFINITY Theatre
Tue Aug 07 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center
Thu Aug 09 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live
Fri Aug 10 – Camden, NJ – BB&T Pavilion
Sat Aug 11 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
Sun Aug 12 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Tue Aug 14 – Pelham, AL – Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
Wed Aug 15 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place
Thu Aug 16 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds
Fri Aug 17 – West Palm Beach, FL – Coral Sky Amphitheatre
Tue Aug 21 – Atlanta, GA – Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
Thu Aug 23 – Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Fri Aug 24 – Oklahoma City, OK – Zoo Amphitheatre
Sat Aug 25 – Austin, TX – Austin360 Amphitheater
Sun Aug 26 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion
Wed Aug 29 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater
Thu Aug 30 – Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion