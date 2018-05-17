Pop superstar(boy) The Weeknd turned heads last year when he unveiled plans to debut an official comic book in partnership with Marvel, but it’s looking like his animated hero will be jumping off the pages in a way nobody saw coming.

The new Marvel x XO collection is comprised of a handful of streetwear essentials, including hoodies, sweats, jackets and T-shirts. Each piece incorporates artwork, characters or graphics that relate to the first issue of Starboy, hence the “Volume I Issue One” tagline that’s heavily used throughout in the detailing.

Look for The Weeknd’s Marvel x XO “Vol. I Issue 1” collection to arrive tomorrow (May 18) in his web store for USA and Canada shoppers only.

Get a look at the product shots below for a better view of the entire set: