UPDATE: Things escalated quickly when Tekashi 6ix9ine was arrested at a traffic stop. The Brooklyn rapper allegedly got grabby with an officer when they discovered his open warrant in Texas and tried to slap the cuffs on him.

He was arraigned in Brooklyn Criminal Court and released on $25k bail.

Last week, we reported that the ongoing feud between 6ix9ine and rapper Casanova reached a mutual end. While the Hip-Hop community rejoiced, their euphoria was short lived.

According to PageSix, the rapper with the rainbow-colored hair was arrested on Sunday in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn for driving without a license.

Police report the ordeal began when his red, bandana-wrapped SUV was found parked in front of a fire hydrant on Sterling Place.

When officers asked the Bushwick—bred rapper for identification, he was unable to provide any, but did give them his real name: Daniel Hernandez. It was then that officers ran his name through their database and discovered his license was suspended.

Shortly after, he was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation.

Last week, 6ix9nine showed off the brand new SUV. He also uploaded numerous videos to his Instagram account of him riding around the city. Since then, the videos have been deleted, but check out the alleged vehicle below.