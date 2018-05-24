In addition to a denim collaboration with Levi’s dropping today, Supreme is also releasing a fire set of footwear alongside another frequent collaborator, Clarks Originals.

A custom version of Clark’s classic Weaver silhouette is done up in five summer-ready colorways. Each shoe incorporates a premium suede upper base, complimented further by leather footbeds and that signature crepe sole. Color options include Red, Light Pink, Black, Hunter Green and Maple, so your options to stunt on ’em are wide and plentiful.

Pick up the Supreme x Clarks Originals footwear selection for SS’18 right now, either in-store at the NY, Brooklyn, LA, London and Paris locations or online.